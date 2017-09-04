Dreamers at UVA Hope President Trump Keeps the DACA Program
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Students at UVA Design a T-shirt to Support Victims of Harvey
Students at UVA Design a T-shirt to Support Victims of Harvey
A t-shirt designed by four University of Virginia students is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey recover in Texas.Full Story
A t-shirt designed by four University of Virginia students is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey recover in Texas.Full Story
Bourbon Whiskey Maker Uses Albemarle County Ingredients Only
Bourbon Whiskey Maker Uses Albemarle County Ingredients Only
Ragged Branch Distillery's owner prides himself on using ingredients for his whiskey from his own farm in Albemarle County.Full Story
Ragged Branch Distillery's owner prides himself on using ingredients for his whiskey from his own farm in Albemarle County.Full Story
Charlottesville's NoBull Burger Continues to Grow
Charlottesville's NoBull Burger Continues to Grow
NoBull Burger started in Charlottesville six years ago, and is making its way to homes and grills across the country.Full Story
NoBull Burger started in Charlottesville six years ago, and is making its way to homes and grills across the country.Full Story
Albemarle County SPCA Team Heading Down to Help Houston Animal Shelter
Albemarle County SPCA Team Heading Down to Help Houston Animal Shelter
A team with the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA loaded up the shelter's Compassionate Care-a-Van, as well as another vehicle, to head down to help Houston's animal shelter.Full Story
A team with the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA loaded up the shelter's Compassionate Care-a-Van, as well as another vehicle, to head down to help Houston's animal shelter.Full Story
California Fashion Designer Hosts Show to Honor Victims of Aug. 12 Violence
California Fashion Designer Hosts Show to Honor Victims of Aug. 12 Violence
A California designer, Hazel Brown, brought her talents to Charlottesville for a fashion show in honor of Heather Heyer.Full Story
A California designer, Hazel Brown, brought her talents to Charlottesville for a fashion show in honor of Heather Heyer.Full Story
Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam Rallies Support at UVA's Season Opening Game
Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam Rallies Support at UVA's Season Opening Game
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam is rallying support from students at the University of Virginia (UVA) in his bid to become governor.Full Story
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam is rallying support from students at the University of Virginia (UVA) in his bid to become governor.Full Story
Jackson Statue in Charlottesville Subject to Removal Vote from City Council
Jackson Statue in Charlottesville Subject to Removal Vote from City Council
Charlottesville city council will meet September 5 to vote on the fate of the statue of confederate general “Stonewall” Jackson in Justice Park.Full Story
Charlottesville city council will meet September 5 to vote on the fate of the statue of confederate general “Stonewall” Jackson in Justice Park.Full Story
Drivers in Central Virginia Seeing Rise in Gas Prices Following Harvey
Drivers in Central Virginia Seeing Rise in Gas Prices Following Harvey
Hurricane Harvey is hiking prices at gas pumps across Virginia.Full Story
Hurricane Harvey is hiking prices at gas pumps across Virginia.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 9-04-2017
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 9-04-2017
Mothers Launch Charlottesville Families In Action
Mothers Launch Charlottesville Families In Action
Two mothers have created Charlottesville Families In Action as a way to bridge the gaps and weave a tighter knit of community between families businesses and nonprofits in central Virginia.Full Story
Two mothers have created Charlottesville Families In Action as a way to bridge the gaps and weave a tighter knit of community between families businesses and nonprofits in central Virginia.Full Story