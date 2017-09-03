Students at UVA Design a T-shirt to Support Victims of Harvey
Students at UVA Design a T-shirt to Support Victims of Harvey
A t-shirt designed by four University of Virginia students is helping victims of Hurricane Harvey recover in Texas.Full Story
California Fashion Designer Hosts Show to Honor Victims of Aug. 12 Violence
A California designer, Hazel Brown, brought her talents to Charlottesville for a fashion show in honor of Heather Heyer.Full Story
Bourbon Whiskey Maker Uses Albemarle County Ingredients Only
Ragged Branch Distillery's owner prides himself on using ingredients for his whiskey from his own farm in Albemarle County.Full Story
Man Arrested for Firing a Gun at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Charlottesville police have arrested a man for discharging his firearm as police dispersed crowds from Emancipation Park on August 12.Full Story
Members of CASPCA will Travel to Houston for Animals Affected by Harvey
Rescued animals from the flooding of Hurricane Harvey are coming to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.Full Story
#3 UVa Women's Soccer Tops Richmond 1-0
Brianna Westrup scored her first goal of the season, as the #3 Virginia women's soccer team beat Richmond 1-0.Full Story
Jackson Statue in Charlottesville Subject to Removal Vote from City Council
Charlottesville city council will meet September 5 to vote on the fate of the statue of confederate general “Stonewall” Jackson in Justice Park.Full Story
Artie Lewicki to Make Major League Debut
Former UVa pitcher Artie Lewicki will make his Major League Baseball debut with the Detroit Tigers on Monday.Full Story
Woodberry Forest Football Season Preview
Woodberry Forest football season preview.Full Story
Friday's High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
