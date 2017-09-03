Drivers in Central Virginia Seeing Rise in Gas Prices Following Harvey
California Fashion Designer Hosts Show to Honor Victims of Aug. 12 Violence
A California designer, Hazel Brown, brought her talents to Charlottesville for a fashion show in honor of Heather Heyer.Full Story
Charlottesville Hosts Annual Women's Four Miler Race
More than 2,700 runners participated in the 2017 Charlottesville Women's Four Miler, funds raised benefited UVA's mobile mammogram program.Full Story
Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam Rallies Support at UVA's Season Opening Game
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam is rallying support from students at the University of Virginia (UVA) in his bid to become governor.Full Story
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Woodberry Forest Loses Season Opener 28-21
The Woodberry Forest football team lost 28-21 against Charlotte Latin (NC) in its season opener.Full Story
Members of CASPCA will Travel to Houston for Animals Affected by Harvey
Rescued animals from the flooding of Hurricane Harvey are coming to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.Full Story
Virginia's Ginseng Harvest Season Begins Sept. 1
The digging season for wild ginseng began Sept. 1, but before heading to the woods, diggers need to be aware of laws protecting this valued plant.Full Story
Professor X: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 08/16 - Adopted!
Meet Professor X, the CASPCA's featured pet of the week.Full Story
Senator Tim Kaine Praises Virginians for Relief Efforts to Harvey Victims
Senator Tim Kaine spoke with students at the University of Virginia on September 2 ahead of the university’s season opening football game.Full Story
Mothers Launch Charlottesville Families In Action
Two mothers have created Charlottesville Families In Action as a way to bridge the gaps and weave a tighter knit of community between families businesses and nonprofits in central Virginia.Full Story
