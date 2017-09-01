Charlottesville High School Football Observes Moment of Silence for August 12 Victims
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Mothers Launch Charlottesville Families In Action
Mothers Launch Charlottesville Families In Action
Two mothers have created Charlottesville Families In Action as a way to bridge the gaps and weave a tighter knit of community between families businesses and nonprofits in central Virginia.Full Story
Two mothers have created Charlottesville Families In Action as a way to bridge the gaps and weave a tighter knit of community between families businesses and nonprofits in central Virginia.Full Story
UVA Law Professor Says Lee Statue Can Come Down Legally
UVA Law Professor Says Lee Statue Can Come Down Legally
A Charlottesville law professor says he has found a way for the Confederate Robert E. Lee statue to come down legally.Full Story
A Charlottesville law professor says he has found a way for the Confederate Robert E. Lee statue to come down legally.Full Story
UVa Soccer Teams Split Doubleheader at Klockner Stadium
UVa Soccer Teams Split Doubleheader at Klockner Stadium
The #12 Virginia men's soccer team beat Hofstra 4-0 at Klockner Stadium on Thursday night, while the #3 UVa women were upset 1-0 against Wisconsin.Full Story
The #12 Virginia men's soccer team beat Hofstra 4-0 at Klockner Stadium on Thursday night, while the #3 UVa women were upset 1-0 against Wisconsin.Full Story
Riverheads Plays Season Opener Friday
Riverheads Plays Season Opener Friday
Riverheads plays its season opener Friday against Bath County.Full Story
Riverheads plays its season opener Friday against Bath County.Full Story
Update: Charlottesville Court Hears Arguments Over Removal of Confederate Monuments
Update: Charlottesville Court Hears Arguments Over Removal of Confederate Monuments
A circuit court judge will hear arguments over the battle to remove two Confederate statues from downtown, which have recently become rallying points for white supremacists. The court hearing could bring some resolution to the Confederate statue issue in the city.Full Story
A circuit court judge will hear arguments over the battle to remove two Confederate statues from downtown, which have recently become rallying points for white supremacists. The court hearing could bring some resolution to the Confederate statue issue in the city.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 09-01-2017
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM 09-01-2017
Crozet Store’s Family Hopes Close is Temporary
Crozet Store’s Family Hopes Close is Temporary
A family run business that's been in Albemarle County since 1888 will be closing its doors tomorrow Thursday.Full Story
A family run business that's been in Albemarle County since 1888 will be closing its doors tomorrow Thursday.Full Story
VSP Minimizing Costs for Permitted Activist March to Washington, D.C.
VSP Minimizing Costs for Permitted Activist March to Washington, D.C.
Wednesday marks day three of an activist group's march to Washington D.C. to confront white supremacy.Full Story
Wednesday marks day three of an activist group's march to Washington D.C. to confront white supremacy.Full Story
Charlottesville Tech Group Meets to Discuss How to Move Community Forward
Charlottesville Tech Group Meets to Discuss How to Move Community Forward
The Charlottesville tech community is brain storming how to move the community forward in light of the incidents that happened during the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12.Full Story
The Charlottesville tech community is brain storming how to move the community forward in light of the incidents that happened during the Unite the Right rally on Aug. 12.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM
NBC29 Weather Forecast 5PM