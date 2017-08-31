UVA Law Professor Says Lee Statue Can Come Down Legally
Crozet Store’s Family Hopes Close is Temporary
A family run business that's been in Albemarle County since 1888 will be closing its doors tomorrow Thursday.Full Story
VSP Minimizing Costs for Permitted Activist March to Washington, D.C.
Wednesday marks day three of an activist group's march to Washington D.C. to confront white supremacy.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Holds Another Closed Session, Mayor Apologizes
Mayor Mike Signer offered an apology for his behavior following an hours-long closed session meeting of Charlottesville City Council.Full Story
Army Veteran Attempts to Sway City Council on Monument Drapings
John Miska created a demonstration at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Wednesday morning by placing trash bags over Vietnam War plaques.Full Story
17 People Charged in Connection to 'Alt-Right' Rallies Appear in Charlottesville Court
Over a dozen people charged in connection to rallies held by white supremacists and the "alt-right" went before a Charlottesville judge Thursday morning.Full Story
Workout Group Hopes to Improve Health of Charlottesville Area Men
F3, a volunteer-led workout, is taking the time to add some big benefits to the lives men in the Charlottesville area.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Defending FCS Champs JMU Looking for FBS Win
The defending FCS national champion JMU football team will play at East Carolina in its season opener on Saturday.Full Story
Former Central Virginia HS Football Stars Looking to Upset UVa
The William & Mary football team has four former Central Virginia high school football stars on its roster, and the Tribe will be looking to upset UVa in its season opener on Saturday.Full Story
March to Confront White Supremacy Heads to Ruckersville
Despite the rain, marchers are continuing their 10-day trek to Washington, DC. It is part of the national March to Confront White Supremacy effort.Full Story
