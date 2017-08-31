Charlottesville Tech Group Meets to Discuss How to Move Community Forward
Crozet Store’s Family Hopes Close is Temporary
A family run business that's been in Albemarle County since 1888 will be closing its doors tomorrow Thursday.
VSP Minimizing Costs for Permitted Activist March to Washington, D.C.
Wednesday marks day three of an activist group's march to Washington D.C. to confront white supremacy.
Charlottesville City Council Holds Another Closed Session, Mayor Apologizes
Mayor Mike Signer offered an apology for his behavior following an hours-long closed session meeting of Charlottesville City Council.
Army Veteran Attempts to Sway City Council on Monument Drapings
John Miska created a demonstration at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Wednesday morning by placing trash bags over Vietnam War plaques.
17 People Charged in Connection to 'Alt-Right' Rallies Appear in Charlottesville Court
Over a dozen people charged in connection to rallies held by white supremacists and the "alt-right" went before a Charlottesville judge Thursday morning.
Workout Group Hopes to Improve Health of Charlottesville Area Men
F3, a volunteer-led workout, is taking the time to add some big benefits to the lives men in the Charlottesville area.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12PM
Defending FCS Champs JMU Looking for FBS Win
The defending FCS national champion JMU football team will play at East Carolina in its season opener on Saturday.
Former Central Virginia HS Football Stars Looking to Upset UVa
The William & Mary football team has four former Central Virginia high school football stars on its roster, and the Tribe will be looking to upset UVa in its season opener on Saturday.
March to Confront White Supremacy Heads to Ruckersville
Despite the rain, marchers are continuing their 10-day trek to Washington, DC. It is part of the national March to Confront White Supremacy effort.
