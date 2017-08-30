Crozet Store’s Family Hopes Close is Temporary
Most Popular Videos
VSP Minimizing Costs for Permitted Activist March to Washington, D.C.
Wednesday marks day three of an activist group's march to Washington D.C. to confront white supremacy.
A family run business that's been in Albemarle County since 1888 will be closing its doors tomorrow Thursday.
Army Veteran Attempts to Sway City Council on Monument Drapings
John Miska created a demonstration at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Wednesday morning by placing trash bags over Vietnam War plaques.
George Huguely Interrogation Part 2
Part two of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.
Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.
Covenant Football Wins Season opener 44-0
Jonas Sanker scored three touchdowns, and the Covenant football team won its season opener 44-0.
Unknown Person Removes Black Tarp from Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville
A tarp that covered the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park has been removed by an unknown person.
City Leaders Form Economic Recovery Team Following Unite the Right Rally
Business and city leaders in Charlottesville are beginning the work to change the city's image in the wake of violence from the Unite the Right rally.
Updated: Jury Awards $1.75M to Estate of Woman Raped by Former Nursing Assistant
The estate of a woman who was sexually assaulted while living at an Albemarle County senior living community will receive more than a million dollars.
Charlottesville City Council Holds Another Closed Session, Mayor Apologizes
Mayor Mike Signer offered an apology for his behavior following an hours-long closed session meeting of Charlottesville City Council.
