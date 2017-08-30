VSP Minimizing Costs for Permitted Activist March to Washington, D.C.
March to Confront White Supremacy Heads to Ruckersville
Despite the rain, marchers are continuing their 10-day trek to Washington, DC. It is part of the national March to Confront White Supremacy effort.Full Story
City Council Candidates Weigh In on Statues Debate
The men and women hoping to become Charlottesville's next councilors are weighing in on the controversy surrounding the Aug. 12 rally and the city's Confederate statues.Full Story
Hundreds to Walk From Charlottesville to D.C. in Response to Rally
The March to Confront White Supremacy is a national walk that is kicking off in Emancipation Park Monday night.Full Story
Advocates for Truck Safety Hold Underride Roundtable and Crash Test at IIHS
Advocates for truck safety are coming together to find ways to reduce truck underride deaths and injuries and save lives.Full Story
Hokies & WVU Set to Battle for Black Diamond Trophy
21st ranked VT is set to battle 22nd ranked WVU for the Black Diamond Trophy.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Calls Closed Meeting to Discuss Elected Official
Charlottesville City Council has called a closed-door meeting following a public exchange of words between Charlottesville’s mayor and city manager over how the Unite the Right rally was handled.Full Story
Jack Brown's Fundraising for Harvey Flood Victims
A popular burger spot in Charlottesville is doing its part to help those coping with the devastating flood waters in Texas.Full Story
City Leaders Form Economic Recovery Team Following Unite the Right Rally
Business and city leaders in Charlottesville are beginning the work to change the city's image in the wake of violence from the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Crews Cleaning Up After LOCKN' Festival
One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals is still reelin’ and rockin’, with its cleanup effort that is.Full Story
