Charlottesville Photographer Launches Project to Show Faces of City After Aug.12
March to Confront White Supremacy Heads to Ruckersville
Despite the rain, marchers are continuing their 10-day trek to Washington, DC. It is part of the national March to Confront White Supremacy effort.
City Council Candidates Weigh In on Statues Debate
The men and women hoping to become Charlottesville's next councilors are weighing in on the controversy surrounding the Aug. 12 rally and the city's Confederate statues.
Hundreds to Walk From Charlottesville to D.C. in Response to Rally
The March to Confront White Supremacy is a national walk that is kicking off in Emancipation Park Monday night.
Advocates for Truck Safety Hold Underride Roundtable and Crash Test at IIHS
Advocates for truck safety are coming together to find ways to reduce truck underride deaths and injuries and save lives.
Hokies & WVU Set to Battle for Black Diamond Trophy
21st ranked VT is set to battle 22nd ranked WVU for the Black Diamond Trophy.
Charlottesville City Council Calls Closed Meeting to Discuss Elected Official
Charlottesville City Council has called a closed-door meeting following a public exchange of words between Charlottesville’s mayor and city manager over how the Unite the Right rally was handled.
Jack Brown's Fundraising for Harvey Flood Victims
A popular burger spot in Charlottesville is doing its part to help those coping with the devastating flood waters in Texas.
City Leaders Form Economic Recovery Team Following Unite the Right Rally
Business and city leaders in Charlottesville are beginning the work to change the city's image in the wake of violence from the Unite the Right rally.
NBC29 Weather Forecast 12 PM
Crews Cleaning Up After LOCKN' Festival
One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals is still reelin’ and rockin’, with its cleanup effort that is.
