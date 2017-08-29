Jack Brown's Fundraising for Harvey Flood Victims
Hundreds to Walk From Charlottesville to D.C. in Response to Rally
The March to Confront White Supremacy is a national walk that is kicking off in Emancipation Park Monday night.
March to Confront White Supremacy Heads to Ruckersville
Despite the rain, marchers are continuing their 10-day trek to Washington, DC. It is part of the national March to Confront White Supremacy effort.
Groups Hope to Reinvent Ruckersville, Making it a Destination
Residents in Greene County are working to make Ruckersville a desirable destination to enjoy local businesses, not just a place drivers pass through.
Crews Cleaning Up After LOCKN' Festival
One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals is still reelin’ and rockin’, with its cleanup effort that is.
Partnership Helps UVA Expand Access to Specialized Medical Imaging
To expand access throughout Virginia to specialized, high-quality medical imaging, the University of Virginia Health System and Foundation Radiology Group have signed a radiology and medical imaging services partnership agreement.
Heather Heyer's Mother Presents Award at MTV Music Video Awards
Heather Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, made an appearance on the MTV video music awards in Los Angeles to announce, to a worldwide audience, the launch of a foundation in her daughter's name.
Man Arrested for Firing a Gun at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Charlottesville police have arrested a man for discharging his firearm as police dispersed crowds from Emancipation Park on August 12.
Charlottesville Business Aimed to Help Community Heal by Running
Just days after that “alt-right” rally left many feeling hopeless, treadHAPPY got together a group of people and took to the pavement to try to reclaim the streets of Charlottesville.
Greene County Art Gallery Showcases Carver's Carousel Horses
An art gallery in Greene County is inviting the public to check out the work of wood carver, Stanley Schaper.
Friday's High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.
