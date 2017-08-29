Charlottesville Installing New Software System to Improve Online Payments
Hundreds to Walk From Charlottesville to D.C. in Response to Rally
The March to Confront White Supremacy is a national walk that is kicking off in Emancipation Park Monday night.Full Story
Groups Hope to Reinvent Ruckersville, Making it a Destination
Residents in Greene County are working to make Ruckersville a desirable destination to enjoy local businesses, not just a place drivers pass through.Full Story
Crews Cleaning Up After LOCKN' Festival
One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals is still reelin’ and rockin’, with its cleanup effort that is.Full Story
Partnership Helps UVA Expand Access to Specialized Medical Imaging
To expand access throughout Virginia to specialized, high-quality medical imaging, the University of Virginia Health System and Foundation Radiology Group have signed a radiology and medical imaging services partnership agreement.Full Story
March to Confront White Supremacy Heads to Ruckersville
Despite the rain, marchers are continuing their 10-day trek to Washington, DC. It is part of the national March to Confront White Supremacy effort.Full Story
Heather Heyer's Mother Presents Award at MTV Music Video Awards
Heather Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, made an appearance on the MTV video music awards in Los Angeles to announce, to a worldwide audience, the launch of a foundation in her daughter's name.Full Story
Man Arrested for Firing a Gun at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Charlottesville police have arrested a man for discharging his firearm as police dispersed crowds from Emancipation Park on August 12.Full Story
Charlottesville Business Aimed to Help Community Heal by Running
Just days after that “alt-right” rally left many feeling hopeless, treadHAPPY got together a group of people and took to the pavement to try to reclaim the streets of Charlottesville.Full Story
Greene County Art Gallery Showcases Carver's Carousel Horses
An art gallery in Greene County is inviting the public to check out the work of wood carver, Stanley Schaper.Full Story
Unknown Person Removes Black Tarp from Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville
A tarp that covered the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park has been removed by an unknown person.Full Story
