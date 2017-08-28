Greene County Art Gallery Showcases Carver's Carousel Horses
Most Popular Videos
-
Heather Heyer's Mother Presents Award at MTV Music Video Awards
Heather Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, made an appearance on the MTV video music awards in Los Angeles to announce, to a worldwide audience, the launch of a foundation in her daughter's name.
-
Hundreds to Walk From Charlottesville to D.C. in Response to Rally
The March to Confront White Supremacy is a national walk that is kicking off in Emancipation Park Monday night.
-
Man Arrested for Firing a Gun at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Charlottesville police have arrested a man for discharging his firearm as police dispersed crowds from Emancipation Park on August 12.
-
Unknown Person Removes Black Tarp from Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville
A tarp that covered the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park has been removed by an unknown person.
-
Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson Delivers Sermon at Charlottesville Church
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson paid a special visit to the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church on August 27.
Groups Hope to Reinvent Ruckersville, Making it a Destination
Residents in Greene County are working to make Ruckersville a desirable destination to enjoy local businesses, not just a place drivers pass through.
-
Friday's High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.
-
Hundreds to Walk From Charlottesville to D.C. in Response to Rally
The March to Confront White Supremacy is a national walk that is kicking off in Emancipation Park Monday night.
-
Reverend Barber Comes to Charlottesville to Reinforce Campaign of Moral Leadership
Reverend William Barber of North Carolina traveled to Charlottesville to discuss the events of August 12 and to speak in depth with the faith community of Charlottesville.
-
#10 UVa Women's Soccer Beats Liberty 2-0 in Home Opener
The #10 Virginia women's soccer team beat Liberty 2-0 in its home opener on Sunday.
-