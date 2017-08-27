Unknown Person Removes Black Tarp from Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville
Man Arrested for Firing a Gun at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Charlottesville police have arrested a man for discharging his firearm as police dispersed crowds from Emancipation Park on August 12.Full Story
Covenant Football Wins Season opener 44-0
Jonas Sanker scored three touchdowns, and the Covenant football team won its season opener 44-0.Full Story
Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson Delivers Sermon at Charlottesville Church
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson paid a special visit to the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church on August 27.Full Story
Unknown Person Removes Black Tarp from Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville
A tarp that covered the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park has been removed by an unknown person.Full Story
Reverend Barber Comes to Charlottesville to Reinforce Campaign of Moral Leadership
Reverend William Barber of North Carolina traveled to Charlottesville to discuss the events of August 12 and to speak in depth with the faith community of Charlottesville.Full Story
People in Charlottesville Hold an 'All People Matter' Rally
A crowd gathered in Washington Park in Charlottesville on August 26 to spread a message of unity and hope following the Unite the Right rally and protests that turned deadly earlier in August.Full Story
Friday's High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Blue Ridge Waiting to Begin Title Defense
The defending state champion Blue Ridge football team is attempting to cram an entire preseason into just eight practices before its first game of the year.Full Story
Tarp Over Charlottesville's Lee Statue Vandalized Again
The tarp covering the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee in downtown Charlottesville has been vandalized yet again.Full Story
UVa Volleyball Beats Liberty 3-1 in Cavalier Classic
The Virginia volleyball team beat Liberty 3-1 in the Cavalier Classic on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium.Full Story
