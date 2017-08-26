People in Charlottesville Hold an 'All People Matter' Rally
Friday's High School Football Scores & Highlights
High school football scores and highlights from around Central Virginia.Full Story
Charlottesville Duo Opens Sliced Cake Bar, Puts Spin on a Wine Tasting Bar
Two people in Charlottesville have created a new trick in the cake world. They call the business "sliced cake bar,” and it’s a spin on a wine bar.Full Story
Solidarity Cville, Other Community Groups Present Demands to Charlottesville City Officials
Solidarity Cville and other community groups came together on August 25 to present three demands to city of Charlottesville officials.Full Story
NBC29 Tailgate Party Week 1 at Louisa County High School
Wolf Gohlke previews Louisa County's week one match up against Courtland.Full Story
Tarp Over Charlottesville's Lee Statue Vandalized Again
The tarp covering the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee in downtown Charlottesville has been vandalized yet again.Full Story
UVA Students Raise Concerns About Confederate Markers Around the University
UVA's Black Student Alliance is asking the student council to remove the Confederate markers that appear near the school.Full Story
'Alt-Right' Leader Appears Before Albemarle County Judge
Christopher Cantwell went before a judge in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.Full Story
Woodberry Forest Football Season Preview
Woodberry Forest football season preview.Full Story
Herbal & Essence: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 08/23
Samantha Davis joined us from the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA with Herbal and Essence, two kittens available for adoption.Full Story
Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.Full Story
