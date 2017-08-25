Community Members Question Charlottesville Mayor Signer's Leadership
'Alt-Right' Leader Appears Before Albemarle County Judge
Christopher Cantwell went before a judge in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.Full Story
Woodberry Forest Football Season Preview
Woodberry Forest football season preview.Full Story
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Hold Closed Meeting to Discuss Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville City Council spent hours behind closed doors Thursday hashing over what happened last weekend, and who should be held accountable for what went wrong.Full Story
#13 UVA Men's Soccer Plays Season Opener Friday
The UVa men's soccer team plays host to Villanova Friday.Full Story
Immigrants Walk from Charlottesville to Richmond in Response to Escalating Threats
Immigrant students and community members across Virginia are joining forces in the fight for protection from deportation. They're kicking off a four-day walk from Charlottesville to Richmond to let their voices be heard.Full Story
Albemarle Field Hockey Loses to Brooke Point 2-0
The Albemarle HS field hockey team played its season opener Thursday night.Full Story
Augusta County Invests $15,000 in Support of Stable Craft Brewing Expansion
Stable Craft Brewing will be investing $500,000 to expand its brewery and create 13 new jobs. On Thursday, Augusta County wanted to show its support by providing the owners with a $15,000 check to use toward that expansion.Full Story
Pipeline Protesters Attempt to Sway Gov. McAuliffe's Decision on Water Permits
Eight Virginia-based groups announced on Thursday their plans for the people's pipeline protest. The three-day event will be aimed at swaying Governor McAuliffe to say no to pipeline plans as he contemplates his final decision.Full Story
Wilson Memorial Football Season Preview
The players on the Wilson Memorial HS football team have a new attitude this year.Full Story
Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.Full Story
