Augusta County Invests $15,000 in Support of Stable Craft Brewing Expansion

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Stable Craft Brewing will be investing $500,000 to expand its brewery and create 13 new jobs. On Thursday, Augusta County wanted to show its support by providing the owners with a $15,000 check to use toward that expansion.