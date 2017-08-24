Immigrants Walk from Charlottesville to Richmond in Response to Escalating Threats
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Charlottesville Downtown Mall Business Hangs Banner with RFK Speech
Charlottesville Downtown Mall Business Hangs Banner with RFK Speech
A software company just feet from the scene of the car attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer on Aug. 12 is displaying a message of hope to the Charlottesville community.Full Story
A software company just feet from the scene of the car attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer on Aug. 12 is displaying a message of hope to the Charlottesville community.Full Story
Updated: Crews Cover Charlottesville's Confederate Statues
Updated: Crews Cover Charlottesville's Confederate Statues
Statues of Confederate generals in downtown Charlottesville are now hidden under dark tarps.Full Story
Statues of Confederate generals in downtown Charlottesville are now hidden under dark tarps.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Meeting Ends Abruptly, Residents Express Concerns
Charlottesville City Council Meeting Ends Abruptly, Residents Express Concerns
There is more unrest in Charlottesville as city council's regular meeting abruptly ended.Full Story
There is more unrest in Charlottesville as city council's regular meeting abruptly ended.Full Story
Court Clerk's Office Flooded with Calls, Messages Over Lee Statue Lawsuit
Court Clerk's Office Flooded with Calls, Messages Over Lee Statue Lawsuit
Thousands of messages are pouring into Charlottesville Circuit Court about the lawsuit to block the city from taking down the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.Full Story
Thousands of messages are pouring into Charlottesville Circuit Court about the lawsuit to block the city from taking down the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.Full Story
Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.Full Story
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.Full Story
Wilson Memorial Football Season Preview
Wilson Memorial Football Season Preview
The players on the Wilson Memorial HS football team have a new attitude this year.Full Story
The players on the Wilson Memorial HS football team have a new attitude this year.Full Story
VDOT Installs Rumble Strips Along Rural Route 29
VDOT Installs Rumble Strips Along Rural Route 29
VDOT is making some improvements to central Virginia's roadways that will help keep drivers alert and in their lane.Full Story
VDOT is making some improvements to central Virginia's roadways that will help keep drivers alert and in their lane.Full Story
'Alt-Right' Leader Appears Before Albemarle County Judge
'Alt-Right' Leader Appears Before Albemarle County Judge
Christopher Cantwell went before a judge in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.Full Story
Christopher Cantwell went before a judge in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.Full Story
Advisory Council Takes Public Comments on Route 29, Hydraulic Rd. Intersection
Advisory Council Takes Public Comments on Route 29, Hydraulic Rd. Intersection
People had a chance to share their thoughts, about the long-term plans surrounding the Route 29 and Hydraulic Road intersection in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.Full Story
People had a chance to share their thoughts, about the long-term plans surrounding the Route 29 and Hydraulic Road intersection in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.Full Story
Waynesboro High School Football Season Preview
Waynesboro High School Football Season Preview
Waynesboro High School football season preview.Full Story
Waynesboro High School football season preview.Full Story