Court Clerk's Office Flooded with Calls, Messages Over Lee Statue Lawsuit
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.Full Story
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.Full Story
ESPN Announcer Robert Lee Taken Off UVA/W&M Football Game
ESPN Announcer Robert Lee Taken Off UVA/W&M Football Game
ESPN removes broadcaster Robert Lee from UVA/William & Mary football game.Full Story
ESPN removes broadcaster Robert Lee from UVA/William & Mary football game.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Meeting Ends Abruptly, Residents Express Concerns
Charlottesville City Council Meeting Ends Abruptly, Residents Express Concerns
There is more unrest in Charlottesville as city council's regular meeting abruptly ended.Full Story
There is more unrest in Charlottesville as city council's regular meeting abruptly ended.Full Story
Waynesboro High School Football Season Preview
Waynesboro High School Football Season Preview
Waynesboro High School football season preview.Full Story
Waynesboro High School football season preview.Full Story
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation to Find Shroud to Cover Confederate Statues
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation to Find Shroud to Cover Confederate Statues
Following a chaotic Charlottesville City Council meeting, councilors discussed issues relevant to what residents brought up.Full Story
Following a chaotic Charlottesville City Council meeting, councilors discussed issues relevant to what residents brought up.Full Story
Wilson Memorial Football Season Preview
Wilson Memorial Football Season Preview
The players on the Wilson Memorial HS football team have a new attitude this year.Full Story
The players on the Wilson Memorial HS football team have a new attitude this year.Full Story
Charlottesville Downtown Mall Business Hangs Banner with RFK Speech
Charlottesville Downtown Mall Business Hangs Banner with RFK Speech
A software company just feet from the scene of the car attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer on Aug. 12 is displaying a message of hope to the Charlottesville community.Full Story
A software company just feet from the scene of the car attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer on Aug. 12 is displaying a message of hope to the Charlottesville community.Full Story
Albemarle County Buses Included in Pilot Program with Larger Stop Signs
Albemarle County Buses Included in Pilot Program with Larger Stop Signs
Albemarle County is hoping large school bus stop signs will cause other drivers to not pass when the sign is activated.Full Story
Albemarle County is hoping large school bus stop signs will cause other drivers to not pass when the sign is activated.Full Story
Aaron Stinnie Primed for Big Senior Season
Aaron Stinnie Primed for Big Senior Season
Charlottesville native Aaron Stinnie is primed for a big senior season.Full Story
Charlottesville native Aaron Stinnie is primed for a big senior season.Full Story
UVA Volleyball Begins New Era with New Coach
UVA Volleyball Begins New Era with New Coach
UVA volleyball gets set to start a new era.Full Story
UVA volleyball gets set to start a new era.Full Story