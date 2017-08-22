Charlottesville Parks and Recreation to Find Shroud to Cover Confederate Statues
Charlottesville City Council Meeting Ends Abruptly, Residents Express Concerns
There is more unrest in Charlottesville as city council's regular meeting abruptly ended.Full Story
UVA Running Back Jordan Ellis Earns #1 Jersey
Jordan Ellis will wear the #1 jersey this year.Full Story
STAB Football Season Preview
STAB football season preview.Full Story
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville Hosts Solar Eclipse Viewing Party
People in Charlottesville lined up at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library to get some eclipse glasses and get a look at the solar eclipse.Full Story
Solar Eclipse Briefly Impacts Solar Power in Charlottesville
Energy companies in central Virginia were ready and prepared for Monday's solar eclipse. Solar panel users in Charlottesville lost more than three hours of power during the eclipse.Full Story
Waynesboro High School Football Season Preview
Waynesboro High School football season preview.Full Story
Commonwealth Attorney Declining to Prosecute Kessler for May Incident
Jason Kessler is no longer facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a May confrontation in Emancipation Park.Full Story
Councilor Galvin Now Calling for Removal of Charlottesville's Confederate Statues
Councilor Kathy Galvin announced that she now believes the Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson statues have got to go from Charlottesville's parks.Full Story
Phoenix: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 08/09 - Adopted!
Meet Phoenix, the CASPCA's featured pet of the week on 08/09. Phoenix was adopted that very same day. Her family was waiting at the CASPCA when she returned from her trip to the TV station.Full Story
