Charlottesville City Council Meeting Ends Abruptly, Residents Express Concerns
Charlottesville City Council Meeting Ends Abruptly, Residents Express Concerns
There is more unrest in Charlottesville as city council's regular meeting abruptly ended.Full Story
Downtown Charlottesville Library Offers Free Counseling
The Central branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is teaming up with a coalition of mental health professionals to help the community cope with the violence that occurred during the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Memorial Dedicated to Rediscovered Family Cemetery in Augusta County
An Augusta County family has teamed up with Blue Ridge Parkway volunteers to honor a piece of history that dates back to the early 1800's.Full Story
Professor X: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 08/16
Meet Professor X, the CASPCA's featured pet of the week.Full Story
Downtown Charlottesville Holds a Peace Rally Following Unite the Right
Charlottesville community members and Downtown business owners held a peace rally in the downtown area of Charlottesville.Full Story
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville Hosts Solar Eclipse Viewing Party
People in Charlottesville lined up at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library to get some eclipse glasses and get a look at the solar eclipse.Full Story
STAB Football Season Preview
STAB football season preview.Full Story
Jason Kessler Chased from Press Conference in Front of Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference Sunday in front of Charlottesville City Hall but ran away when the crowd swarmed him.Full Story
Delegate Bell Supports Keeping Lee Statue in Charlottesville Park
58th District Delegate Rob Bell said he supports keeping the Lee statue, but he does not condone the violent behavior that occurred during the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Phoenix: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 08/09 - Adopted!
Meet Phoenix, the CASPCA's featured pet of the week on 08/09. Phoenix was adopted that very same day. Her family was waiting at the CASPCA when she returned from her trip to the TV station.Full Story
