UVA Bike Sharing Program Looking to Expand
Eye Specialists: Protect your Eyes During Solar Eclipse
People all across the country, including central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, will be able to see at least a partial solar eclipse for the first time since 1979 on August 21.Full Story
Jefferson Theater Hosts “Together Cville” Benefit Concert
The Jefferson Theater hosted the “Together Cville” benefit concert following events of violence associated with a controversial rally. All proceeds will go to the Heal Charlottesville Fund.Full Story
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville Hosts Solar Eclipse Viewing Party
People in Charlottesville lined up at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library to get some eclipse glasses and get a look at the solar eclipse.Full Story
Downtown Charlottesville Holds a Peace Rally Following Unite the Right
Charlottesville community members and Downtown business owners held a peace rally in the downtown area of Charlottesville.Full Story
University of Virginia's Convocation Speakers Reflect on Unite the Right Rally
The University of Virginia is welcoming the class of 2021 to grounds in the wake of the violence and national attention the Unite the Right rally brought to Charlottesville.Full Story
STAB Football Season Preview
STAB football season preview.Full Story
American Counseling Association Teaches Charlottesville Youth Club Volunteers
In the wake the violence that went on during the Unite the Right rally, a Charlottesville Youth Club brought in some help from the American Counseling Association for their volunteers.Full Story
Fork Union Football Season Preview
Fork Union football season preview.Full Story
Phoenix: CASPCA's Featured Pet of the Week 08/09 - Adopted!
Meet Phoenix, the CASPCA's featured pet of the week on 08/09. Phoenix was adopted that very same day. Her family was waiting at the CASPCA when she returned from her trip to the TV station.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast Noon 8-21-2017
