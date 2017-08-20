Jefferson Theater Hosts “Together Cville” Benefit Concert
Eye Specialists: Protect your Eyes During Solar Eclipse
People all across the country, including central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, will be able to see at least a partial solar eclipse for the first time since 1979 on August 21.Full Story
The Jefferson Theater hosted the “Together Cville” benefit concert following events of violence associated with a controversial rally. All proceeds will go to the Heal Charlottesville Fund.Full Story
University of Virginia's Convocation Speakers Reflect on Unite the Right Rally
The University of Virginia is welcoming the class of 2021 to grounds in the wake of the violence and national attention the Unite the Right rally brought to Charlottesville.Full Story
Fork Union Football Season Preview
Fork Union football season preview.Full Story
VA Tech Head Coach Justin Fuente Didn't Vote for the Hokies
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente says he didn't select his own team for the Top 25 of the Preseason Coaches Poll.Full Story
Downtown Charlottesville Holds a Peace Rally Following Unite the Right
Charlottesville community members and Downtown business owners held a peace rally in the downtown area of Charlottesville.Full Story
Memorial Dedicated to Rediscovered Family Cemetery in Augusta County
An Augusta County family has teamed up with Blue Ridge Parkway volunteers to honor a piece of history that dates back to the early 1800's.Full Story
Fork Union Running Back Losefa Pua'auli Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Fork Union Military Academy running back Losefa Pua'auli is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.Full Story
UVa Men's Soccer Prepares for Exhibition Opener
The 13th ranked Virginia men's soccer team will play its first exhibition match of the season on Saturday at one o'clock against Wright State.Full Story
Police Arrest Ohio Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring 19
One Ohio man is arrested after police charge him with plowing into a crowd with his car in downtown Charlottesville Saturday, killing one and injuring 19.Full Story
