Bishop Events Hosts a Race in Charlottesville to Benefit Autism Research
Downtown Charlottesville Holds a Peace Rally Following Unite the Right
Charlottesville community members and Downtown business owners held a peace rally in the downtown area of Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestlers Host Fundraiser at Champion Brewery
Women in Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestlers hosted a fundraiser for a non-profit dedicated to helping people facing mental illness.Full Story
Memorial Dedicated to Rediscovered Family Cemetery in Augusta County
An Augusta County family has teamed up with Blue Ridge Parkway volunteers to honor a piece of history that dates back to the early 1800's.Full Story
Eye Specialists: Protect your Eyes During Solar Eclipse
People all across the country, including central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, will be able to see at least a partial solar eclipse for the first time since 1979 on August 21.Full Story
Nelson County Football Ready to Rebuild with Independent Schedule
The Nelson County football team will be playing an independent schedule in 2017, as the Governors try to snap an eighteen game losing streak.Full Story
Charlottesville IX Park Hosts 6th Annual Virginia Craft Brewers Fest
The 6th annual Virginia Craft Brewers Fest was held at IX Art Park in Charlottesville August 19.Full Story
Flucos Football On Track For Improvement in 2017
Fluvanna County has 18 seniors to replace from last year's roster, but increased participation in track & field has the Flucos' football team expecting speedy improvement in 2017.Full Story
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band Gives Hugs at Emancipation Park
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band gives hugs to people passing by in Emancipation Park days following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Downtown Charlottesville Library Offers Free Counseling
The Central branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is teaming up with a coalition of mental health professionals to help the community cope with the violence that occurred during the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
VA Tech Head Coach Justin Fuente Didn't Vote for the Hokies
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente says he didn't select his own team for the Top 25 of the Preseason Coaches Poll.Full Story
