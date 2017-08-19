Memorial Dedicated to Rediscovered Family Cemetery in Augusta County
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Downtown Charlottesville Holds a Peace Rally Following Unite the Right
Downtown Charlottesville Holds a Peace Rally Following Unite the Right
Charlottesville community members and Downtown business owners held a peace rally in the downtown area of Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville community members and Downtown business owners held a peace rally in the downtown area of Charlottesville.Full Story
Parents at UVA Move In Day Respond to Unite the Right Rally
Parents at UVA Move In Day Respond to Unite the Right Rally
On the first day of move in day at the University of Virginia, parents expressed concern about the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
On the first day of move in day at the University of Virginia, parents expressed concern about the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band Gives Hugs at Emancipation Park
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band Gives Hugs at Emancipation Park
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band gives hugs to people passing by in Emancipation Park days following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band, Boyd Tinsley, gave hugs to people passing by in Emancipation Park days following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.Full Story
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.Full Story
Flucos Football On Track For Improvement in 2017
Flucos Football On Track For Improvement in 2017
Fluvanna County has 18 seniors to replace from last year's roster, but increased participation in track & field has the Flucos' football team expecting speedy improvement in 2017.Full Story
Fluvanna County has 18 seniors to replace from last year's roster, but increased participation in track & field has the Flucos' football team expecting speedy improvement in 2017.Full Story
#11 UVa Women's Soccer Tops UNCW 2-0 in Season Opener
#11 UVa Women's Soccer Tops UNCW 2-0 in Season Opener
The 11th ranked Virginia women's soccer team won its season opener Friday night, as the Cavaliers beat UNC-Wilmington 2-0 in North Carolina.Full Story
The 11th ranked Virginia women's soccer team won its season opener Friday night, as the Cavaliers beat UNC-Wilmington 2-0 in North Carolina.Full Story
Charlottesville's Jewish Community Expresses Concerns Following Rally Violence
Charlottesville's Jewish Community Expresses Concerns Following Rally Violence
Charlottesville's Jewish community is talking about its experience with neo-Nazis in the area during the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Charlottesville's Jewish community is talking about its experience with neo-Nazis in the area during the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Downtown Charlottesville Library Offers Free Counseling
Downtown Charlottesville Library Offers Free Counseling
The Central branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is teaming up with a coalition of mental health professionals to help the community cope with the violence that occurred during the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
The Central branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is teaming up with a coalition of mental health professionals to help the community cope with the violence that occurred during the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Groups Set to Hold Third Annual 'Appalachian Trail' Event at Humpback Rock
Groups Set to Hold Third Annual 'Appalachian Trail' Event at Humpback Rock
Saturday is the third annual "Hands Across Appalachian Trail" event.Full Story
Saturday is the third annual "Hands Across Appalachian Trail" event.Full Story
Anti-Pipeline Groups Hold Third Annual Hands Across our Land Protest
Anti-Pipeline Groups Hold Third Annual Hands Across our Land Protest
People who oppose the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline are continuing to call on lawmakers to stop the pipeline from crossing the Appalachian Trail in Central Virginia.Full Story
People who oppose the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline are continuing to call on lawmakers to stop the pipeline from crossing the Appalachian Trail in Central Virginia.Full Story