Charlottesville's Jewish Community Expresses Concerns Following Rally Violence
Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.Full Story
UVA Student Responds to Letter from UVA President Sullivan
Following a tumultuous weekend at the University of Virginia, university president Teresa Sullivan is asking students to end their annual block party.Full Story
T-Shirt Sale, Nonprofits Helping Significantly in Aftermath of Aug. 12 Violence
Thousands of dollars are going to Charlottesville-area charities in the wake of Saturday's tragedies in connection with rallies downtown.Full Story
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band Gives Hugs at Emancipation Park
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band gives hugs to people passing by in Emancipation Park days following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Charlottesville Catholic Church Holds 'Pray for Peace' Service After Aug. 12
Dozens gathered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Charlottesville Thursday to "pray for peace."Full Story
Albemarle Football Season Preview
Albemarle HS football season preview.Full Story
Louisa County HS Football Season Preview
Louisa County High School football season preview.Full Story
Larry Sabato Reacts to President Trumps' Response to Saturday's Violence
A Charlottesville-based political expert is heavily weighing in on President Donald Trump's response to Aug. 12’s rally and car attack.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast Noon 8-18-2017
Charlottesville Man Starts Petition to Memorialize Heather Heyer with Park
A Charlottesville man is calling on the city to transform part of 4th Street into a park.Full Story
