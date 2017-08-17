Charlottesville Catholic Church Holds 'Pray for Peace' Service After Aug. 12
Most Popular Videos
-
Charlottesville Catholic Church Holds 'Pray for Peace' Service After Aug. 12
Dozens gathered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Charlottesville Thursday to "pray for peace."
-
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band Gives Hugs at Emancipation Park
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band gives hugs to people passing by in Emancipation Park days following the Unite the Right rally.
-
Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on Harmony Ridge Project
Community members are teaming up to provide affordable housing for 10 families. Thursday, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville broke ground on its new Harmony Ridge project.
-