Charlottesville City Planners Hold Workshop on Heights for New Buildings

Over 1,000 People Attend Candlelight Vigil at in Response to White Nationalists
Hundreds of people are marching at University of Virginia in a candlelight vigil in response to the white nationalist events this past weekend in Charlottesville.Full Story
Larry Sabato Reacts to President Trumps' Response to Saturday's Violence
A Charlottesville-based political expert is heavily weighing in on President Donald Trump's response to Aug. 12’s rally and car attack.Full Story
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band Gives Hugs at Emancipation Park
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band gives hugs to people passing by in Emancipation Park days following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Albemarle Football Season Preview
Albemarle HS football season preview.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.Full Story
Southwood Community Holds Annual Back-to-School Celebration
A community in Albemarle County is getting ready for school to start.Full Story
Delegate Bell Supports Keeping Lee Statue in Charlottesville Park
58th District Delegate Rob Bell said he supports keeping the Lee statue, but he does not condone the violent behavior that occurred during the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Community Members Attend Heather Heyer Memorial at Paramount Theater
People gathered at the Paramount Theater Wednesday, paying respects and remembering Heather Danielle Heyer, the woman who died Saturday after a car smashed into a group protesting white nationalists.Full Story
Wegmans Provides Free Food for More Than 1,000 First Responders of Saturday
While first responders were out taking care of the people of Charlottesville, Wegmans was taking care of them.Full Story
Jason Kessler Chased from Press Conference in Front of Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference Sunday in front of Charlottesville City Hall but ran away when the crowd swarmed him.Full Story
