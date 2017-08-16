Southwood Community Holds Annual Back-to-School Celebration
Most Popular Videos
-
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band Gives Hugs at Emancipation Park
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band gives hugs to people passing by in Emancipation Park days following the Unite the Right rally.
-
Tony Bennett Issues Heartfelt Video Regarding Charlottesville Tragedy
Tony Bennett issues heartfelt video regarding Charlottesville tragedy.
Paramount Theater to Host Memorial for Heather Heyer
Family, friends, and the Charlottesville community are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to Heather Heyer. The Paramount Theater will host a memorial in her honor Wednesday
-
Jason Kessler Chased from Press Conference in Front of Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference Sunday in front of Charlottesville City Hall but ran away when the crowd swarmed him.
-
Two Families Spread Positivity by Passing out Flowers in Charlottesville
The Soler and Heaps families in Charlottesville took some time out of their day to spread some positivity.
-
Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.
-
Downtown Charlottesville Business Creates Symbol of Love
A simple symbol of love is covering windows of businesses in Charlottesville and replacing profile photos on social media.
-
Cafe Caturra Employees Remember Heather Heyer
Employees who worked with Heather Heyer at Cafe Caturra open up and remember their time with Heyer.
-
Lawsuit Filed Against 30 People, Groups Connected to Unite the Right Rally
Two people are filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against those they believe are responsible for a deadly car attack by the Downtown Mall.
-
UVa Football Reacts to Rally Violence
The 'Hoos believe this year's football team can play a key role in helping the Charlottesville community move past August 12th.
-