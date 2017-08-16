Delegate Bell Supports Keeping Lee Statue in Charlottesville Park
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band Gives Hugs at Emancipation Park
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band Gives Hugs at Emancipation Park
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band gives hugs to people passing by in Emancipation Park days following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Violinist for Dave Matthews Band, Boyd Tinsley, gave hugs to people passing by in Emancipation Park days following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Tony Bennett Issues Heartfelt Video Regarding Charlottesville Tragedy
Tony Bennett Issues Heartfelt Video Regarding Charlottesville Tragedy
Tony Bennett issues heartfelt video regarding Charlottesville tragedy.Full Story
Tony Bennett issues heartfelt video regarding Charlottesville tragedy.Full Story
Paramount Theater to Host Memorial for Heather Heyer
Paramount Theater to Host Memorial for Heather Heyer
Family, friends, and the Charlottesville community are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to Heather Heyer. The Paramount Theater will host a memorial in her honor WednesdayFull Story
Family, friends, and the Charlottesville community are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to Heather Heyer. The Paramount Theater will host a memorial in her honor WednesdayFull Story
Two Families Spread Positivity by Passing out Flowers in Charlottesville
Two Families Spread Positivity by Passing out Flowers in Charlottesville
The Soler and Heaps families in Charlottesville took some time out of their day to spread some positivity.Full Story
The Soler and Heaps families in Charlottesville took some time out of their day to spread some positivity.Full Story
Jason Kessler Chased from Press Conference in Front of Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler Chased from Press Conference in Front of Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference Sunday in front of Charlottesville City Hall but ran away when the crowd swarmed him.Full Story
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference Sunday in front of Charlottesville City Hall but ran away when the crowd swarmed him.Full Story
Cafe Caturra Employees Remember Heather Heyer
Cafe Caturra Employees Remember Heather Heyer
Employees who worked with Heather Heyer at Cafe Caturra open up and remember their time with Heyer.Full Story
Employees who worked with Heather Heyer at Cafe Caturra open up and remember their time with Heyer.Full Story
Downtown Charlottesville Business Creates Symbol of Love
Downtown Charlottesville Business Creates Symbol of Love
A simple symbol of love is covering windows of businesses in Charlottesville and replacing profile photos on social media.Full Story
A simple symbol of love is covering windows of businesses in Charlottesville and replacing profile photos on social media.Full Story
Lawsuit Filed Against 30 People, Groups Connected to Unite the Right Rally
Lawsuit Filed Against 30 People, Groups Connected to Unite the Right Rally
Two people are filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against those they believe are responsible for a deadly car attack by the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Two people are filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against those they believe are responsible for a deadly car attack by the Downtown Mall.Full Story
UVa Football Reacts to Rally Violence
UVa Football Reacts to Rally Violence
The 'Hoos believe this year's football team can play a key role in helping the Charlottesville community move past August 12th.Full Story
The 'Hoos believe this year's football team can play a key role in helping the Charlottesville community move past August 12th.Full Story
CPD Chief Thomas Holds Press Conference, Takes Questions After Saturday's Violence
CPD Chief Thomas Holds Press Conference, Takes Questions After Saturday's Violence
Charlottesville police Chief Al Thomas is answering some tough questions about all the violence that played out this weekend in Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville police Chief Al Thomas is answering some tough questions about all the violence that played out this weekend in Charlottesville.Full Story