Violinist for Dave Matthews Band Gives Hugs at Emancipation Park
Jason Kessler Chased from Press Conference in Front of Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference Sunday in front of Charlottesville City Hall but ran away when the crowd swarmed him.Full Story
Charlottesville Groups, Community Members Hold Meeting in Light of Saturday's Violence
The Charlottesville community is picking up the pieces after a weekend of violence took one life and injured over a dozen people surrounding the planned Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Charlottesville Community, Employer Mourns Heather Heyer's Death
The entire Charlottesville community continues to mourn the death of Heather Heyer, we sat down and spoke with her employer, Larry Miller.Full Story
CPD Chief Thomas Holds Press Conference, Takes Questions After Saturday's Violence
Charlottesville police Chief Al Thomas is answering some tough questions about all the violence that played out this weekend in Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville Mom Brings Homemade Cookies to Charlottesville Police
A Charlottesville mother and her two little girls, took time out Monday to deliver homemade cookies to Charlottesville police officers.Full Story
Sam Brunelle Narrows College Choice to 11
Sam Brunelle narrows college choice to 11 schools.Full Story
UVA Coaches Stand for Unity & Inclusion
UVa coaches stand for unity and inclusion.Full Story
Cafe Caturra Employees Remember Heather Heyer
Employees who worked with Heather Heyer at Cafe Caturra open up and remember their time with Heyer.Full Story
Lawsuit Filed Against 30 People, Groups Connected to Unite the Right Rally
Two people are filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against those they believe are responsible for a deadly car attack by the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Fork Union Football Season Preview
Fork Union football season preview.Full Story
