Suspended Sheriff's Deputy Entering Guilty Pleas in Child Exploitation Case
Jason Kessler Chased from Press Conference in Front of Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference Sunday in front of Charlottesville City Hall but ran away when the crowd swarmed him.Full Story
Update: Ohio Man Held Without Bond in Connection to Fatal 4th St. Crash
The Ohio man charged in connection with a deadly car attack on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall made his first court appearance Monday.Full Story
Violence Erupts at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Police Respond
The anticipated Unite the Right rally drew large crowds and heavy police presence in the Downtown area of Charlottesville.Full Story
Police Arrest Ohio Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring 19
One Ohio man is arrested after police charge him with plowing into a crowd with his car in downtown Charlottesville Saturday, killing one and injuring 19.Full Story
CPD Chief Thomas Holds Press Conference, Takes Questions After Saturday's Violence
Charlottesville police Chief Al Thomas is answering some tough questions about all the violence that played out this weekend in Charlottesville.Full Story
Rashard Davis Signs with Philadelphia Eagles
Former CHS star Rashard Davis has signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.Full Story
Governor Terry McAuliffe Reacts to Violence at Unite the Right Rally
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe attended two Charlottesville church services the day after violence erupted at a Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.Full Story
Buckingham Football Looking to Bounce Back Following 2-8 Season
The Buckingham County football team finished with a record of 2-and-8 last year, marking the teams first losing season since 2006, and ending a seven-year playoff run.Full Story
Charlottesville Community, Employer Mourns Heather Heyer's Death
The entire Charlottesville community continues to mourn the death of Heather Heyer, we sat down and spoke with her employer, Larry Miller.Full Story
