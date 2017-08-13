Jason Kessler Chased from Press Conference in Front of Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler Chased from Press Conference in Front of Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference Sunday in front of Charlottesville City Hall but ran away when the crowd swarmed him.Full Story
Governor Terry McAuliffe Reacts to Violence at Unite the Right Rally
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe attended two Charlottesville church services the day after violence erupted at a Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Police Arrest Ohio Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring 19
One Ohio man is arrested after police charge him with plowing into a crowd with his car in downtown Charlottesville Saturday, killing one and injuring 19.Full Story
Violence Erupts at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Police Respond
The anticipated Unite the Right rally drew large crowds and heavy police presence in the Downtown area of Charlottesville.Full Story
2 State Troopers Dead After Helicopter Crash in Albemarle County
Virginia State police are mourning the loss of two members of an aviation team killed in a helicopter crash following Saturday's rally.Full Story
Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.Full Story
Rashard Davis Signs with Philadelphia Eagles
Former CHS star Rashard Davis has signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.Full Story
Charlottesville Community Hosts 'Lookout for the Cookout' Event
Charlottesville's Washington Park was home to an annual community cookout Saturday.Full Story
Anti-Unite the Right Protesters Counter Rally's Message
The Unite the Right rally prompted many opposition groups to come out and try to dismember the event.Full Story
Lockn' Festival Set to Debut New Location
One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals, Lockn,' has a new location and look for this year's event. It’s moving next door to Infinity Downs Farms.Full Story
