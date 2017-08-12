Governor Terry McAuliffe Speaks in Charlottesville After Violence in City
Most Popular Videos
Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.
Lockn' Festival Set to Debut New Location
One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals, Lockn,' has a new location and look for this year's event. It’s moving next door to Infinity Downs Farms.
Downtown Charlottesville Businesses Display Signs Ahead of Rally
Businesses on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall are putting up signs ahead of the Unite the Right rally that is expected to take place on August 12.
Religious Leaders Prepare for the Unite the Right Rally
Religious leaders brace for the anticipated Unite the Right rally.
Three Notch'd Brewery to Expand to IX Art Park in Charlottesville
Three Notch'd Brewery in Charlottesville is expanding to a new location at IX Art Park.
Emergency Personnel Readying for Upcoming Unite the Right Rally
Authorities and emergency responders are preparing for the crowds expected in Charlottesville Saturday. Police are anticipating up to 6,000 people in and around the Emancipation Park area.
Four-Way Tie at Jefferson Cup First Round
Four golfers are tied for the lead after one day of play at the Jefferson Cup golf tournament, as Taylor Ratliff, Davis Soderberg, Jeff Wilson, and Scott Garrison all posted a 2-under par 70 in the first round.
1 Dead, 19 Injured After Car Strikes Crowd on Water Street
Charlottesville says one person is dead and 19 are injured following car crashing into crowd on Water Street. Fifteen others injured from the day's rally events.
Local Government Officials Issue Statements Ahead of Unite the Right
Local government officials are issuing remarks on the anticipated Unite the Right rally that is expected to take place Saturday, August 12.
Blue Mountain Brewery Hosts Community Hops Harvest
For the past eight years, a brewery in Nelson County has been inviting the community to take part in a community harvest event.
