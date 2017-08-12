Governor McAuliffe Speaks in Charlottesville After Violence at Unite the Right Rally
Most Popular Videos
-
Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.
1 Dead, 19 Injured After Car Strikes Crowd on Water Street
Charlottesville says one person is dead and 19 are injured following car crashing into crowd on Water Street. Fifteen others injured from the day's rally events.
-
Lockn' Festival Set to Debut New Location
One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals, Lockn,' has a new location and look for this year's event. It’s moving next door to Infinity Downs Farms.
-
Downtown Charlottesville Businesses Display Signs Ahead of Rally
Businesses on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall are putting up signs ahead of the Unite the Right rally that is expected to take place on August 12.
-
Religious Leaders Prepare for the Unite the Right Rally
Religious leaders brace for the anticipated Unite the Right rally.
-
Violence Erupts at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Police Respond
The anticipated Unite the Right rally drew large crowds and heavy police presence in the Downtown area of Charlottesville.
-
Anti-Unite the Right Protesters Counter Rally's Message
The Unite the Right rally prompted many opposition groups to come out and try to dismember the event.
-
Police Arrest Ohio Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring 19
One Ohio man is arrested after police charge him with plowing into a crowd with his car in downtown Charlottesville Saturday, killing one and injuring 19.
-
Governor McAuliffe Speaks in Charlottesville After Violence at Unite the Right Rally
Gov. Terry McAuliffe came to Charlottesville to address the day's chaotic and deadly events.
-
Three Notch'd Brewery to Expand to IX Art Park in Charlottesville
Three Notch'd Brewery in Charlottesville is expanding to a new location at IX Art Park.
-