Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center Closing Pool for Maintenance
Albemarle County Police Respond to Confrontation at Walmart
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon.Full Story
Emergency Personnel Readying for Upcoming Unite the Right Rally
Authorities and emergency responders are preparing for the crowds expected in Charlottesville Saturday. Police are anticipating up to 6,000 people in and around the Emancipation Park area.Full Story
Downtown Charlottesville Businesses Display Signs Ahead of Rally
Businesses on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall are putting up signs ahead of the Unite the Right rally that is expected to take place on August 12.Full Story
Andrew Brown Has Big Goals for Senior Season
UVa senior defensive end Andrew Brown is aiming for a big senior season.Full Story
Local Government Officials Issue Statements Ahead of Unite the Right
Local government officials are issuing remarks on the anticipated Unite the Right rally that is expected to take place Saturday, August 12.Full Story
William Monroe Football Ready for New District
William Monroe HS football season previewFull Story
Charlottesville Salsa Club to Host 'Flash Mob of Equality'
The Charlottesville Salsa Club is hosting a 'flash mob of equality' August 13 in response to the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Religious Leaders Prepare for the Unite the Right Rally
Religious leaders brace for the anticipated Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Charlottesville PLACE Design Task Force Discusses Downtown Mall Renovation
Changes could be coming to Charlottesville's Downtown Mall, but it might be a while before those changes take place.Full Story
