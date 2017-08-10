Jury Trial Underway for Fluvanna County Treasurer
Charlottesville Artist Displays 'Live Mix' at Emancipation Park Statue
A Charlottesville artist "lit up" Emancipation Park Wednesday with a unique display.Full Story
Black Knights Primed to Build on Last Year's Success
Charlottesville is primed to build on last year's success.Full Story
City of Waynesboro Plans to Use Former Landfill Space as Public Park
The city of Waynesboro is putting the final touches on plans to turn a former landfill space into public park.Full Story
Groups Plan to File Lawsuits Against Charlottesville Over 'Unite the Right' Rally
The ACLU and Rutherford Institute say they are now representing Jason Kessler as Charlottesville attempts to get him to move the Unite the Right rally to McIntire Park.Full Story
L.L. Bean has a new Location in Charlottesville
L.L Bean will open a new location in the Stonefield Shopping Center in Charlottesville.Full Story
John Hicks Proving to Detroit Tigers He Belongs in Big Leagues
John Hicks is showing the Detroit Tigers he belongs in the big leagues.Full Story
More than 100 New Albemarle County Teachers Attend Orientation
New Albemarle County teachers attended orientation called "New Teacher Academy" to get ready for the new school year.Full Story
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Ask Kessler to Move Unite the Right Rally
City leaders and police are bracing for the upcoming rally at Emancipation Park. They want the event to be moved to McIntire Park, but the organizer says no.Full Story
Albemarle County Discusses 35-Year-Old Revenue Sharing Deal with Charlottesville
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors discussed a report that says a 35-year-old deal with Charlottesville, is blocking the city from expanding its borders and costing tax payers.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast Noon 8-10-2017
