Riverheads Elementary School Hosts First Day in New Building
Most Popular Videos
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Ask Kessler to Move Unite the Right Rally
City leaders and police are bracing for the upcoming rally at Emancipation Park. They want the event to be moved to McIntire Park, but the organizer says no.
L.L. Bean has a new Location in Charlottesville
L.L Bean will open a new location in the Stonefield Shopping Center in Charlottesville.
Airbnb Cancels Bookings for 'Unite the Right' Charlottesville Rally Attendees
Airbnb has canceled bookings in Charlottesville for users affiliated with the "Unite the Right" rally Aug. 12.
Lockn' Festival Set to Debut New Location
One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals, Lockn,' has a new location and look for this year's event. It’s moving next door to Infinity Downs Farms.
William & Mary Football Players Eager to for a Homecoming at UVA
William & Mary football plays at UVa on September 2nd.
Lohmann Specialty Coatings Celebrates Orange County Expansion
A family owned German company is celebrating the opening of a multimillion dollar expansion in Orange County that will put dozens of people to work.
OCHS Hornets Looking to Sting the Opposition with Speed
The Orange County football team will have speed at every position in 2017.
Charlottesville Coalition for Homeless Present 4 Requests to City Council
The Charlottesville Coalition for the Homeless is fighting for change in the homeless community.
Downtown Mall Businesses Brace for Unite the Rally
Businesses on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall hope that people will still come out and enjoy Charlottesville despite an alt-right rally set to take place August 12.
Albemarle County Teachers Pick Beneficial Books for Students' Curriculum
Teachers in Albemarle County explored various book options to include in their classrooms for the 2017-2018 school year.
