The Wildlife Center of Virginia to Offer Wildlife Education Courses
Charlottesville Tom Sox Win Valley Baseball League Championship
The Charlottesville Tom Sox won their first ever Valley Baseball League championship Tuesday night beating Strasburg 2-1.Full Story
L.L. Bean has a new Location in Charlottesville
L.L Bean will open a new location in the Stonefield Shopping Center in Charlottesville.Full Story
UVA Freshman QB Lindell Stone Impressing Coaches
UVa true freshman Lindell Stone is being groomed to be Virginia's second-string quarterback this season behind starter Kurt Benkert.Full Story
Group of UVA Students Share Findings on Research in Africa
A group of students that took part In the University of Virginia’s Minority Health and Research Training Program shared their findings and experiences at a symposium Friday.Full Story
Charlottesville Attorneys Host 'Know Your Rights' Event Ahead of Aug. 12 Rally
Ahead of Aug. 12’s “Unite the Right’ rally scheduled in Charlottesville’s McIntire Park, counter protesters are learning about their rights.Full Story
Albemarle County Holds Community Meeting on High School Planning Study
The future of high schools in Albemarle County is coming into better focus.Full Story
John Hicks Proving to Detroit Tigers He Belongs in Big Leagues
John Hicks is showing the Detroit Tigers he belongs in the big leagues.Full Story
