MACAA Nonprofit Wants to Build Inter-Generational Campus
Lockn' Festival Set to Debut New Location
One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals, Lockn,' has a new location and look for this year's event. It’s moving next door to Infinity Downs Farms.
Downtown Mall Businesses Brace for Unite the Rally
Businesses on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall hope that people will still come out and enjoy Charlottesville despite an alt-right rally set to take place August 12.
Charlottesville Firefighters Battle House Fire on Elizabeth Avenue
Investigators are working to find out what sparked a fire that damaged a house on Elizabeth Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Tom Sox Beat Strasburg 11-5; Force Deciding Game Three
The Tom Sox will play Strasburg in a winner-take-all Game Three on Monday night, as Charlottesville defeated the Express 11-5 in Game Two of the Valley Baseball League Championship Series on Sunday night.
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Ask Kessler to Move Unite the Right Rally
City leaders and police are bracing for the upcoming rally at Emancipation Park. They want the event to be moved to McIntire Park, but the organizer says no.
Lohmann Specialty Coatings Celebrates Orange County Expansion
A family owned German company is celebrating the opening of a multimillion dollar expansion in Orange County that will put dozens of people to work.
Bear Spotted at UVA Released Back In Wild
The black bear that turned heads at the University of Virginia Wednesday is now running free in the forests of Rockingham County.
New Habitat for Humanity Homes Unveiled for Albemarle County Families
Six families in Albemarle County are settling into their new homes in a Crozet neighborhood.
OCHS Hornets Looking to Sting the Opposition with Speed
The Orange County football team will have speed at every position in 2017.
Charlottesville City Council: Unite the Right Rally Will Happen for Time Being
After spending four hours behind closed doors, Charlottesville officials say there is nothing they can do to stop Jason Kessler’s August 12 rally in Emancipation Park.
