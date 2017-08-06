Crozet Brewery Hosts Mural Painting
Lockn' Festival Set to Debut New Location
One of central Virginia's biggest music festivals, Lockn,' has a new location and look for this year's event. It’s moving next door to Infinity Downs Farms.
New Habitat for Humanity Homes Unveiled for Albemarle County Families
Six families in Albemarle County are settling into their new homes in a Crozet neighborhood.
OCHS Hornets Looking to Sting the Opposition with Speed
The Orange County football team will have speed at every position in 2017.
UVa Linebackers Looking to Lead on Defense
The Virginia football team will return eight starters on defense for the 2017 season.
WAHS Returns Experienced Team in 2017
The Western Albemarle football team will return six starters on both offense and defense in 2017.
Bear Spotted at UVA Released Back In Wild
The black bear that turned heads at the University of Virginia Wednesday is now running free in the forests of Rockingham County.
IX Art Park Hosts Family-Friendly 'Charlottesville Day'
A celebration of diversity in central Virginia was held Saturday in Charlottesville's IX Art Park.
Tim Kaine Weighs in on Anticipated Unite the Right Rally
Democratic senator and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine commented on the upcoming Unite the Right Rally that is expected to take place on August 12.
American Legion Post 74 Hosts 'Kids Bingo' for Back-to-School Supplies
Students in Albemarle County took a different approach to back-to-school shopping to stock up on their classroom supplies for the new school year Saturday.
Virginia Foard Ready to Compete in Women's Freestyle Wrestling at Pan Am Games
The 12-year old Madison County resident qualified for the Pan American games this past May when she won the women’s freestyle national tournament in Irvin, Texas.
