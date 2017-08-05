IX Art Park Hosts Family-Friendly 'Charlottesville Day'
Most Popular Videos
-
Bear Spotted at UVA Released Back In Wild
The black bear that turned heads at the University of Virginia Wednesday is now running free in the forests of Rockingham County.
-
Virginia Foard Ready to Compete in Women's Freestyle Wrestling at Pan Am Games
The 12-year old Madison County resident qualified for the Pan American games this past May when she won the women’s freestyle national tournament in Irvin, Texas.
-
New Habitat for Humanity Homes Unveiled for Albemarle County Families
Six families in Albemarle County are settling into their new homes in a Crozet neighborhood.
-
Miso Sweet Ramen and Donut Shop Expected to Close
Miso Sweet Ramen and Donut Shop is expected to close just one week shy of its 2 year anniversary. The expected close date is August 8.
Tim Kaine Weighs in on Anticipated Unite the Right Rally
Democratic senator and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine commented on the upcoming Unite the Right Rally that is expected to take place on August 12.
-
Group of UVA Students Share Findings on Research in Africa
A group of students that took part In the University of Virginia’s Minority Health and Research Training Program shared their findings and experiences at a symposium Friday.
-
OCHS Hornets Looking to Sting the Opposition with Speed
The Orange County football team will have speed at every position in 2017.
-
West Main Street Expected to Close Over the Weekend
West Main Street will close Friday, August 4 at 6 p.m. and will re-open Sunday, August 6 at 11 a.m.
-
American Legion Post 74 Hosts 'Kids Bingo' for Back-to-School Supplies
Students in Albemarle County took a different approach to back-to-school shopping to stock up on their classroom supplies for the new school year Saturday.
-
Lohmann Specialty Coatings Celebrates Orange County Expansion
A family owned German company is celebrating the opening of a multimillion dollar expansion in Orange County that will put dozens of people to work.
-