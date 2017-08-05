United States Postal Service Hosts Job Fair in Charlottesville
Bear Spotted at UVA Released Back In Wild
The black bear that turned heads at the University of Virginia Wednesday is now running free in the forests of Rockingham County.Full Story
Virginia Foard Ready to Compete in Women's Freestyle Wrestling at Pan Am Games
The 12-year old Madison County resident qualified for the Pan American games this past May when she won the women’s freestyle national tournament in Irvin, Texas.Full Story
Miso Sweet Ramen and Donut Shop Expected to Close
Miso Sweet Ramen and Donut Shop is expected to close just one week shy of its 2 year anniversary. The expected close date is August 8.Full Story
Tim Kaine Weighs in on Anticipated Unite the Right Rally
Democratic senator and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine commented on the upcoming Unite the Right Rally that is expected to take place on August 12.Full Story
Group of UVA Students Share Findings on Research in Africa
A group of students that took part In the University of Virginia’s Minority Health and Research Training Program shared their findings and experiences at a symposium Friday.Full Story
West Main Street Expected to Close Over the Weekend
West Main Street will close Friday, August 4 at 6 p.m. and will re-open Sunday, August 6 at 11 a.m.Full Story
Lohmann Specialty Coatings Celebrates Orange County Expansion
A family owned German company is celebrating the opening of a multimillion dollar expansion in Orange County that will put dozens of people to work.Full Story
Honey Bee Population Back Up in Virginia
The honey bee population in Virginia is back up after a decline last January. Pesticides and weather had taken a toll, but officials say the state had 8,000 colonies at the start of the year.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council: Unite the Right Rally Will Happen for Time Being
After spending four hours behind closed doors, Charlottesville officials say there is nothing they can do to stop Jason Kessler’s August 12 rally in Emancipation Park.Full Story
Post Office Job Fair Coming to Charlottesville
The U.S. Postal Service will sponsor a job fair at the Charlottesville main post office on Seminole Trail this Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Full Story
