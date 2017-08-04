Post Office Job Fair Coming to Charlottesville
Authorities Offer Additional Info in Wellbeloved-Stone Investigation
New details are emerging about a child pornography case involving Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone, a now-suspended Charlottesville High School teacher.Full Story
Tim Kaine Weighs in on Anticipated Unite the Right Rally
Democratic senator and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine commented on the upcoming Unite the Right Rally that is expected to take place on August 12.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council: Unite the Right Rally Will Happen for Time Being
After spending four hours behind closed doors, Charlottesville officials say there is nothing they can do to stop Jason Kessler’s August 12 rally in Emancipation Park.Full Story
People in Charlottesville Enjoy a New Sport at Area Pool
People at Washington Park Pool in Charlottesville enjoyed a new fitness challenge called key log.Full Story
Lohmann Specialty Coatings Celebrates Orange County Expansion
A family owned German company is celebrating the opening of a multimillion dollar expansion in Orange County that will put dozens of people to work.Full Story
Tom Sox Hoping to Make History in VBL Championship
The Charlottesville Tom Sox will play in the Valley Baseball League Championship Series for the first time in franchise history.Full Story
Stuarts Draft Ready to Reload Following State Semifinals Appearance
The Stuarts Draft football team is looking to follow up the best season in program history with another strong showing in 2017.Full Story
UVA Hosts Albemarle Students for Summer Engineering Program
Students with the junior chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers spent four weeks at the University of Virginia honing their engineering skills.Full Story
UVA Freshman QB Lindell Stone Impressing Coaches
UVa true freshman Lindell Stone is being groomed to be Virginia's second-string quarterback this season behind starter Kurt Benkert.Full Story
Albemarle County Fair Hosted at James Monroe's Highland
Albemarle County hosted its annual county fair at Jame's Monroe Highland Estate.Full Story
