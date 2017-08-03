United Ways Collects School Supplies in the Valley
Charlottesville City Council: Unite the Right Rally Will Happen for Time Being
After spending four hours behind closed doors, Charlottesville officials say there is nothing they can do to stop Jason Kessler’s August 12 rally in Emancipation Park.Full Story
Lohmann Specialty Coatings Celebrates Orange County Expansion
A family owned German company is celebrating the opening of a multimillion dollar expansion in Orange County that will put dozens of people to work.Full Story
Monticello WR Austin Haverstrom Verbally Commits to Delaware
Austin Haverstrom will play in college at Delaware.Full Story
UVA Freshman QB Lindell Stone Impressing Coaches
UVa true freshman Lindell Stone is being groomed to be Virginia's second-string quarterback this season behind starter Kurt Benkert.Full Story
Chloe Clark Receives Falcon Club Scholarship
Chloe Clark wins Falcon Club scholarship.Full Story
Tim Kaine Weighs in on Anticipated Unite the Right Rally
Democratic senator and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine commented on the upcoming Unite the Right Rally that is expected to take place on August 12.Full Story
Stuarts Draft Ready to Reload Following State Semifinals Appearance
The Stuarts Draft football team is looking to follow up the best season in program history with another strong showing in 2017.Full Story
Tom Sox Hoping to Make History in VBL Championship
The Charlottesville Tom Sox will play in the Valley Baseball League Championship Series for the first time in franchise history.Full Story
WAHS Returns Experienced Team in 2017
The Western Albemarle football team will return six starters on both offense and defense in 2017.Full Story
Charlottesville Group Accepting Applications for Artist In-Residence Program
Charlottesville's New City Arts Initiative is accepting applications for its in-house residency. The initiative has been supporting artists and culture in the city for the past seven years.Full Story
