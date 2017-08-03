Charlottesville Group Accepting Applications for Artist In-Residence Program
Charlottesville City Council: Unite the Right Rally Will Happen for Time Being
After spending four hours behind closed doors, Charlottesville officials say there is nothing they can do to stop Jason Kessler’s August 12 rally in Emancipation Park.Full Story
Debate Over Fire and Rescue Continue in Augusta County
People in Middlebrook are unhappy with Augusta County’s plan to move three paid fire staff from the Middlebrook Fire Department to Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department.Full Story
UVA Freshman QB Lindell Stone Impressing Coaches
UVa true freshman Lindell Stone is being groomed to be Virginia's second-string quarterback this season behind starter Kurt Benkert.Full Story
Chloe Clark Receives Falcon Club Scholarship
Chloe Clark wins Falcon Club scholarship.Full Story
Monticello WR Austin Haverstrom Verbally Commits to Delaware
Austin Haverstrom will play in college at Delaware.Full Story
Mustangs Ready to Play Fast
Monticello will look different in Jeff Lloyd's third season. He's installing a no huddle offense, so the Mustangs can play even faster.Full Story
Lohmann Specialty Coatings Celebrates Orange County Expansion
A family owned German company is celebrating the opening of a multimillion dollar expansion in Orange County that will put dozens of people to work.Full Story
WAHS Returns Experienced Team in 2017
The Western Albemarle football team will return six starters on both offense and defense in 2017.Full Story
Waynesboro Park Sports Unique Community Art Project
The Waynesboro Arts and Culture Initiative is partnering with the Shenandoah Valley Arts Center to bring something a little bit out of the ordinary to Constitution Park.Full Story
Man Behind Several Rivanna Trail Attacks has Sentencing Hearing
