Waynesboro Park Sports Unique Community Art Project
UVA Freshman QB Lindell Stone Impressing Coaches
UVa true freshman Lindell Stone is being groomed to be Virginia's second-string quarterback this season behind starter Kurt Benkert.
Charlottesville Police Officer Discusses his Part in Saving a Man's Life
A Charlottesville police officer opens up about how he had a part in saving a 21-year-old man's life, who was on the verge of jumping off of a building.
Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Participates in National Night Out
Police with agencies in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley reached out to the communities they served by taking part in a national movement Tuesday.
Tom Sox Beat Waynesboro 3-2, Advance to VBL Finals
Tom Sox advance to the VBL finals with a 3-2 win over Waynesboro.
Augusta County Teachers Ready Classrooms at New Elementary Schools
Students in Augusta County will be starting the school year at the new Riverheads and Hugh K. Cassell elementary schools, which replace two of the four schools the county closed in May.
Mustangs Ready to Play Fast
Monticello will look different in Jeff Lloyd's third season. He's installing a no huddle offense, so the Mustangs can play even faster.
Lohmann Specialty Coatings Celebrates Orange County Expansion
A family owned German company is celebrating the opening of a multimillion dollar expansion in Orange County that will put dozens of people to work.
IX Art Park is in Danger of Closing due to Property Tax Increases
Owners of the IX Art Park in Charlottesville say the city have raised their taxes by 400% in the art park portion of the property. City officials say the park does not turn a profit and the higher taxes could force them to use the park for other means to generate revenue.
Charlottesville City Councilors to Hold Closed-Door Meeting on Unite the Right Rally
Councilors are trying to figure out what they can do in response to a planned rally next weekend. They are are expected to go over legal and planning options for the Unite the Right rally.
WAHS Returns Experienced Team in 2017
The Western Albemarle football team will return six starters on both offense and defense in 2017.
