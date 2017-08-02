Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Four Ordinances
Charlottesville City Council: Unite the Right Rally Will Happen for Time Being
After spending four hours behind closed doors, Charlottesville officials say there is nothing they can do to stop Jason Kessler’s August 12 rally in Emancipation Park.Full Story
UVA Freshman QB Lindell Stone Impressing Coaches
UVa true freshman Lindell Stone is being groomed to be Virginia's second-string quarterback this season behind starter Kurt Benkert.Full Story
Debate Over Fire and Rescue Continue in Augusta County
People in Middlebrook are unhappy with Augusta County’s plan to move three paid fire staff from the Middlebrook Fire Department to Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department.Full Story
Monticello WR Austin Haverstrom Verbally Commits to Delaware
Austin Haverstrom will play in college at Delaware.Full Story
Charlottesville Opera Holds Prerehearsal for Saturday Show
The Charlottesville opera is gearing up for a weekend performance of Oklahoma! At the Paramount Theater with a prerehearsal held Thursday.Full Story
Charlottesville Radio Show Hosts Cultural Diversity Event
A radio show in Charlottesville spent its Sunday evening promoting cultural diversity in Albemarle County.Full Story
Augusta County Teachers Ready Classrooms at New Elementary Schools
Students in Augusta County will be starting the school year at the new Riverheads and Hugh K. Cassell elementary schools, which replace two of the four schools the county closed in May.Full Story
Mustangs Ready to Play Fast
Monticello will look different in Jeff Lloyd's third season. He's installing a no huddle offense, so the Mustangs can play even faster.Full Story
Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Participates in National Night Out
Police with agencies in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley reached out to the communities they served by taking part in a national movement Tuesday.Full Story
New Coalition Strives for Different Approach to Community Unity
A new unity coalition called End Division Unity Coalition is calling on city leaders to provide more opportunities for community members to voice their opinions and concerns.Full Story
