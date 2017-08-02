Charlottesville Committee Discusses Concerns with Affordable Housing Program
UVA Freshman QB Lindell Stone Impressing Coaches
UVa true freshman Lindell Stone is being groomed to be Virginia's second-string quarterback this season behind starter Kurt Benkert.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Officer Discusses his Part in Saving a Man's Life
A Charlottesville police officer opens up about how he had a part in saving a 21-year-old man's life, who was on the verge of jumping off of a building.Full Story
Tom Sox Beat Waynesboro 3-2, Advance to VBL Finals
Tom Sox advance to the VBL finals with a 3-2 win over Waynesboro.Full Story
Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Participates in National Night Out
Police with agencies in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley reached out to the communities they served by taking part in a national movement Tuesday.Full Story
Augusta County Teachers Ready Classrooms at New Elementary Schools
Students in Augusta County will be starting the school year at the new Riverheads and Hugh K. Cassell elementary schools, which replace two of the four schools the county closed in May.Full Story
Mustangs Ready to Play Fast
Monticello will look different in Jeff Lloyd's third season. He's installing a no huddle offense, so the Mustangs can play even faster.Full Story
IX Art Park is in Danger of Closing due to Property Tax Increases
Owners of the IX Art Park in Charlottesville say the city have raised their taxes by 400% in the art park portion of the property. City officials say the park does not turn a profit and the higher taxes could force them to use the park for other means to generate revenue.Full Story
Charlottesville City Councilors to Hold Closed-Door Meeting on Unite the Right Rally
Councilors are trying to figure out what they can do in response to a planned rally next weekend. They are are expected to go over legal and planning options for the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Augusta County Fair Kicks off in Fishersville
Tuesday marked the first night of the Augusta County Fair, which will run all week long with nightly events.Full Story
New Era in Madison County Football Begins with Coach Chandler Rhoads
A new era in Madison County HS football begins.Full Story
