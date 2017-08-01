Augusta County Fair Kicks off in Fishersville
Most Popular Videos
Tom Sox Beat Waynesboro 3-2, Advance to VBL Finals
Tom Sox advance to the VBL finals with a 3-2 win over Waynesboro.
Charlottesville Police Officer Discusses his Part in Saving a Man's Life
A Charlottesville police officer opens up about how he had a part in saving a 21-year-old man's life, who was on the verge of jumping off of a building.
Augusta County Teachers Ready Classrooms at New Elementary Schools
Students in Augusta County will be starting the school year at the new Riverheads and Hugh K. Cassell elementary schools, which replace two of the four schools the county closed in May.
UVA Freshman QB Lindell Stone Impressing Coaches
UVa true freshman Lindell Stone is being groomed to be Virginia's second-string quarterback this season behind starter Kurt Benkert.
Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Participates in National Night Out
Police with agencies in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley reached out to the communities they served by taking part in a national movement Tuesday.
Tuesday marked the first night of the Augusta County Fair, which will run all week long with nightly events.
Tom Sox Sweep Doubleheader against Purcellville
The Tom Sox came out on top in a battle of first place teams in the Valley Baseball League Thursday night, as Charlottesville won both games of a doubleheader against Purcellville.
New Era in Madison County Football Begins with Coach Chandler Rhoads
A new era in Madison County HS football begins.
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.
Nathaniel Hise Enters Alford Plea in Involuntary Manslaughter Case
Nineteen-year-old Nathaniel Hise is going to prison for his part in a crash that killed his father, Hise entered a Alford plea.
