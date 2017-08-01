Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley Participates in National Night Out
Most Popular Videos
-
Charlottesville City Schools, Police Host Community Meeting Regarding Teacher Charged with Child Porn Possession
The Charlottesville community is left with mixed emotions after one of its teachers is charged for possessing child porn.
-
New Era in Madison County Football Begins with Coach Chandler Rhoads
A new era in Madison County HS football begins.
-
Augusta County Teachers Ready Classrooms at New Elementary Schools
Students in Augusta County will be starting the school year at the new Riverheads and Hugh K. Cassell elementary schools, which replace two of the four schools the county closed in May.
-
Congregate Charlottesville Calling Plan for Interfaith Response to 'Unite the Right' Rally
Charlottesville clergy members are laying out their plans to counter a planned August rally at Emancipation Park.
-
Charlottesville Police Officer Discusses his Part in Saving a Man's Life
A Charlottesville police officer opens up about how he had a part in saving a 21-year-old man's life, who was on the verge of jumping off of a building.
-
Tom Sox Beat Waynesboro 7-2 in VBL Playoff Game
Tom Sox beat Waynesboro 7-2 in game 1 of their best-of-three playoff series.
-
Four Charlottesville Restaurants to be Featured on 'Cheap Eats' Show
Firefly, Bodos, Oakhart Social, and Red Hub Food Company will all be featured on The Cooking Channel's show Cheap Eats. Firefly will host a viewing party on July 19, which is the date the episode is set to air.
-
New Vacancy Report: Charlottesville is Filling Retail Space
A new vacancy report shows the available retail space in the city is filling up fast, with more stores and restaurants coming soon.
-
Lottery Winner Chuck Davis Back with UVA Football
Chuck Davis returns to UVA football after winning the lottery.
-
Mustangs Ready to Play Fast
Monticello will look different in Jeff Lloyd's third season. He's installing a no huddle offense, so the Mustangs can play even faster.
-